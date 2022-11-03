Lindsay, Ont. Catholic elementary school teacher identified as crash victim

Send this page to someone via email

Students and staff at a Lindsay, Ont., elementary school are mourning the loss of a teacher following a crash in the City of Kawartha last week.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board identified teacher Lucia Colacci as the victim in a crash on Pigeon Lake Road, east of Lindsay, on the morning of Oct. 31.

Colacci was teaching grades 5 and 6 at St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay.

Joan Carragher, the school board’s director of education, said 51-year-old Colacci began teaching at the school in September but had taught at nine schools within the board during her career.

Flags are at half-staff at the school. Principal Michael DeMaeyer issued a letter to parents and guardians, encouraging families to access the board’s mental health staff and social support services, if required.

“Words cannot adequately express our profound shock and deep sorrow,” the letter stated. “As a Catholic community rooted in faith, we continue to pray for Lucia’s family and all those affected most directly by this heartbreaking news.”

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the single-vehicle rollover around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 and said the driver died of her injuries in hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Colacci’s family. She leaves behind her husband Jeff Kitney and three children — Mateo, 15, Marco, 12, and Natalia.

Since the page was launched more than $21,000 has been raised, surpassing the initial goal of $10,000.

“She will be honoured and remembered by not only her family but, by the hearts and minds she touched during her extensive teaching carrier,” said organizer Jeff Steel. “The sudden impact of this horrible tragedy has surprised Jeff with a lot of expenses.

“This Gofundme is to help ease the financial burden, and to take the pressure off Jeff and his family at this challenging time. Please send all your thoughts, prayers and support to the family in this time of grieving.”