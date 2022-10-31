Crash in City of Kawartha Lakes claims life of Peterborough woman: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is dead following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to single vehicle rollover on Pigeon Lake Road, east of Lindsay.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the 51-year-old woman from Peterborough has yet to be released.

Pigeon Lake Road was closed for several hours from Heights Road to Sturgeon Road as OPP investigated. The roadway reopened around 2 p.m., OPP issued in a Tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said late Monday afternoon.