Crash in City of Kawartha Lakes claims life of Peterborough woman: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 4:50 pm
OPP say a woman died in hospital following a crash on Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Oct. 31. View image in full screen
OPP say a woman died in hospital following a crash on Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Oct. 31. File

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is dead following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to single vehicle rollover on Pigeon Lake Road, east of Lindsay.

Read more: SUV crashes into Bobcaygeon home

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the 51-year-old woman from Peterborough has yet to be released.

Pigeon Lake Road was closed for several hours from Heights Road to Sturgeon Road as OPP investigated. The roadway reopened around 2 p.m., OPP issued in a Tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said late Monday afternoon.

