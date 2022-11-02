South Frontenac community rallies to support local family after their home is destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend house fire in South Frontenac township has left a young family without a home.

No one was home but the family lost everything in the blaze on Leveque Road in the Bellrock area.

It was a little after 1:30 Saturday morning when South Frontenac Fire and Rescue got the 911 call.

“First arriving pumper on scene to a working structure fire, heavy smoke and flame to the back side of the building,” said South Frontenac Fire and Resuce Deputy Fire Chief Alex Bennett.

It’s also what Randy Taylor saw when he arrived shortly after the fire crews.

His partner, Wanda Chesterton, owns the Leveque Road property.

“There was a couple of times we thought they had it battled down, but then you know within seconds you could see flames shooting out of the structure,” said Taylor.

Fortunately the young couple and their four children weren’t home at the time of the fire.

Taylor has since put out an appeal online to the community to help the young family.

“These people need furniture, they need clothing, they need a roof over their head,” he said.

And according to Taylor, the community has shown up.

“People are really giving you know to this young family,” he said.

At this time fire officials haven’t placed a dollar value to the damage but they have determined the cause of the fire.

“A fire investigation was conducted early Saturday morning. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental non-suspicious in nature,” said Bennett.

The young couple and their four children are currently staying with family while they search for a new home and begin to rebuild their lives.