Kingston police lay charges in west-end hotel fire

A 43-year-old person was charged with arson, mischief, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats after a hotel fire in Kingston’s west end Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a report of an altercation in one of the units.
According to police, the hotel room was engulfed when they arrived and one person was trapped inside the room.
Kingston Fire and Rescue were called in to put out the blaze and free the trapped person.
The accused was held for a bail hearing Tuesday.
Police continue to investigate on-site.
