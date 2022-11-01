Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police lay charges in west-end hotel fire

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 11:50 am
Police in Kingston have laid charges in relation to a hotel fire. View image in full screen
Police in Kingston have laid charges in relation to a hotel fire. Global Kingston

A 43-year-old person was charged with arson, mischief, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats after a hotel fire in Kingston’s west end Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a report of an altercation in one of the units.

According to police, the hotel room was engulfed when they arrived and one person was trapped inside the room.

Read more: Philanthropist donates $1M to Kingston hospital

Kingston Fire and Rescue were called in to put out the blaze and free the trapped person.

Trending Now

The accused was held for a bail hearing Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate on-site.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Limestone Schools to close if CUPE holds mass walkout this Friday'
Limestone Schools to close if CUPE holds mass walkout this Friday
FireKingstonygkKingston PoliceWest EndHotel Fireseven oaks hotel
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers