Philanthropist donates $1M to Kingston hospital

The Palliative Care programs and services at Providence Care Hospital in Kingston, Ont., have received a significant financial boost after a donation from a local doctor.

Dr. David Cook donated $1 million to the hospital in recognition of the care that his wife, Margaret, received in her final days.

“The attention she received from the wonderful staff was filled with so much care, and I was able to sleep in a bed beside her, which was very special,” Dr. Cook said. “I am forever grateful, and I hope our gift helps other people and families during their time in palliative care.”

Part of the donation will be used to set up the Margaret Mary Cook Palliative Care Endowment Fund.

According to the hospital, it will help purchase equipment and comfort items for patients, as well as to support innovative medical education and research programs. It will also enhance services for patients coping with dementia including respite care for their caregivers and family members.

“This generous gift is a true testament to the dedication and commitment of the palliative care team at Providence Care Hospital,” said Cathy Szabo, CEO of Providence Care. “We’re so honoured to be a part of how Margaret chose to leave her legacy.”

“She will live on in the hearts of the people we serve, their loved ones, and the staff who tirelessly provide their compassionate care every day.”