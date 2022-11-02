Police seek suspect after woman allegedly sexually assaulted on Toronto subway train

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 22 at around 10:40 a.m., a woman was on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train on Line 2 between Jane Station and Woodbine Station when a man sat beside her.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Officers are now searching for a man between 18 and 20 years old, standing between five-feet-seven and five-feet-eight-inches.

Police said he weighs between 145 and 160 pounds and was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a Blue Jays logo, a black jacket, a black sweater, black pants and grey and white shoes.

He was seen carrying a brown camouflage Reebok backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.