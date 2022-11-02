Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect after woman allegedly sexually assaulted on Toronto subway train

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 6:43 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a subway train in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a subway train in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 22 at around 10:40 a.m., a woman was on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train on Line 2 between Jane Station and Woodbine Station when a man sat beside her.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly impersonating parking officer in Toronto: police

Officers are now searching for a man between 18 and 20 years old, standing between five-feet-seven and five-feet-eight-inches.

Trending Now

Police said he weighs between 145 and 160 pounds and was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a Blue Jays logo, a black jacket, a black sweater, black pants and grey and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was seen carrying a brown camouflage Reebok backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeAssaultToronto crimeTTCsex assaultToronto Sexual AssaultJane stationWoodbine Station
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers