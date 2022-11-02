Menu

Economy

Fall economic statement to include proposed corporate stock buyback tax: source

By Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls Conservatives ‘cold-hearted’ while being grilled on inflation'
Trudeau calls Conservatives ‘cold-hearted’ while being grilled on inflation
WATCH: Trudeau calls Conservatives ‘cold-hearted’ while being grilled on inflation

A senior government official says Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s fall economic statement will propose to tax corporate stock buybacks in a bid to encourage companies to invest in their domestic operations and workers.

The source spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the contents of the fiscal update publicly.

Thursday’s fiscal update is widely expected to include Canada’s response to President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which also included a one per cent tax on corporate stock buybacks.

Trending Now

Read more: Will Ottawa call a recession? What to expect from the feds’ fall economic statement

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault lashed out at oil companies last week for making very limited investments in climate action even as massive profits driven by inflation allowed them to pad the wallets of shareholders.

Story continues below advertisement

Oil giant Cenovus announced third quarter profits today of $1.6 billion, 192 per cent higher than the same quarter a year ago.

The company also delivered $659 million to shareholders through share buybacks in the quarter.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

