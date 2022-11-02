2 men charged in connection with Toronto carjacking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 1, officers received a report of a robbery in the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area.

Police said the victim parked his vehicle and was standing outside with a friend.

Officers said a blue Mercedes Benz arrived and stopped nearby.

According to police, two men got out of the Mercedes and approached the victim.

“One of the men produced a handgun and made a demand for the victim’s vehicle keys,” police said in a news release.

Police said the man then discharged the gun toward the ground. The victim then gave him his watch and keys.

Officers said the armed suspect then got into the victims’ vehicle and drove it away.

According to police, the other man drove away in the Mercedes Benz.

Police said officers were able to locate both vehicles parked nearby.

Officers said two men were arrested.

Police said 33-year-old Brandon Ryan Daniels from Pickering has been charged with several offences, including robbery with a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said 19-year-old Hamza Sajid from Brampton was also charged with several offences, including robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, both men were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.