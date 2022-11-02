Winnipeg police investigate ‘sharp object’ reportedly found in Halloween candy bar

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking into a report that a sharp object was found in a chocolate bar handed out to a trick-or-treater in Winnipeg.

News of the investigation came Wednesday, as police announced arrests in another case that saw THC-laced candy allegedly given out on Halloween.

Spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said the object was reported in a small chocolate bar found in a child’s Halloween bag collected in the North Kildonan neighbourhood Monday night.

“It appears to have a little bit of a sharp object in it,” McKinnon said at a press conference, adding that the investigation is in the early stages.

McKinnon later told 680 CJOB the object, which she described as a “pin or a needle,” was first reported to police Wednesday morning.

She said police are not connecting the report to cannabis edibles found in children’s Halloween goodies in another area of the city Monday.

Two people, a 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, have been arrested in that case after police say more than a dozen kids aged six to 16 reported being given TCH-laced candy in a small area of south Tuxedo on Halloween.

They each face 13 counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, adult distribution of cannabis to a young person, and adult distribution of known illicit cannabis — totalling 52 charges apiece.

The candy packages — labelled ‘Medicated Nerds Rope Bites’ — are designed to resemble Nerds candy, and include a stamp on the packaging stating they contain 600 milligrams of THC.

When asked about the sharp object now allegedly found in a chocolate bar, McKinnon said it’s not uncommon for police to receive such reports in the days after Halloween.

“Every year, unfortunately, the police service does receive one or two reports similar to this,” she said.

McKinnon said it’s a good reminder to parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy before letting them eat it.

“Please check your candy bags,” she said.

“Because not only now are you having to think about this THC issue, but just check all your little candies, all your chocolate bars — cut them in half.”

— with files from Sam Thompson