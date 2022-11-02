Running over a foot not expected to cause fractures, expert witness tells Doug McCallum trial

Send this page to someone via email

Outgoing Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s foot was, in fact, run over in a supermarket parking lot, and the woman who did it had been involved in a campaign of harassment against him and other city councillors, his lawyer told a B.C. court on Wednesday.

McCallum has pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief over claims he made that Debi Johnstone, a campaigner with Keep the RCMP in Surrey, ran over his foot outside the Save-On-Foods at the Southpoint shopping centre on Sept. 4, 2021.

In his opening statements, defence lawyer David Gottardi told the court that the speed Johnstone drove over McCallum’s foot with her Ford Mustang was slow enough that it wouldn’t necessarily break any bones but was consistent with the soft-tissue injury he received.

Defence, he added, would show how the incident fits in the context of Johnstone’s history with McCallum.

“Ms. Johnstone’s conduct towards Mr. McCallum and other city councillors was objectively designed to exert deleterious pressure on her targets, and that conduct is, on its face, harassment,” he told the court.

And he said the facts of the case showed McCallum had not committed public mischief, regardless of whether or not McCallum made any intentional or unintentional “embellishments” in his report to the police.

Gottardi said the defence expected to call four witnesses over the next several days, including several medical experts.

Testifying as an expert witness, biomechanical engineer Dennis Chimich told the court he’d calculated the mass that if the vehicle had, in fact, run over McCallum’s foot, it would have gone over the outer front part of his left foot with a mass of about 413 kg.

Chimich said he reviewed video of the incident, photos of McCallum’s shoes and two studies looking at foot roll-overs, one involving live people and one involving cadavers in a controlled environment with a vehicle of similar mass.

Those studies revealed friction injuries and abrasions, but few fractures in the live study and none in the studies on cadavers, he testified.

“They concluded, ‘The lack of bone injuries or other serious injuries of the foot do not exclude the foot from having been rolled over at low speeds by a … vehicle. Rather, bone injuries are not to be expected at low speeds,’” he quoted from the second study.

“The absence of fractures or serious injuries for Mr. McCallum does not mean that his foot was not run over in this incident. Similarly the fact, the assumption, that based on him wearing socks and footwear that were covering the top surface of his foot is generally consistent with the conditions in the study.”

Under cross-examination, Chimich said he had not included the speed of the vehicle or the pressure of its tires in his calculations.

Special prosecutor Richard Fowler also pressed Chimich on whether someone who had experienced an injury would normally inspect that injury immediately afterward, but was cautioned by presiding judge Reg Harris that the matter may be outside the witness’ expertise and better suited for a medical expert.

More to come…