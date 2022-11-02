Manitoba First Nations chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area.

The chiefs from the Island Lake region in northeastern Manitoba say their communities are dealing with a mental health and addictions crisis, and that proper infrastructure in the community would address these issues.

About 18,000 people live in the region but none of the four communities have a hospital.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation recently called a state of emergency after two people died by suicide and more than a dozen other made attempts to take their own lives.

1:04 Doctors Manitoba ‘optimistic’ about rural health care changes outlined in new report

Chief Sam Knott says he has reached out to provincial and federal ministers to advocate for mental health resources and to push for a conversation around a health facility in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Leaders are also calling for a regional addictions treatment centre.