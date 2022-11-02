Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba First Nations chiefs put pressure on governments to fund regional hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 1:09 pm
Red Sucker Lake First Nation Chief Sam Knott addresses a news conference in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area. View image in full screen
Red Sucker Lake First Nation Chief Sam Knott addresses a news conference in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson

Chiefs from four remote First Nations in Manitoba are calling for the provincial and federal governments to work together with them to build a hospital in their area.

The chiefs from the Island Lake region in northeastern Manitoba say their communities are dealing with a mental health and addictions crisis, and that proper infrastructure in the community would address these issues.

Read more: No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada’s health care system: doctor

About 18,000 people live in the region but none of the four communities have a hospital.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation recently called a state of emergency after two people died by suicide and more than a dozen other made attempts to take their own lives.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Doctors Manitoba ‘optimistic’ about rural health care changes outlined in new report'
Doctors Manitoba ‘optimistic’ about rural health care changes outlined in new report

Chief Sam Knott says he has reached out to provincial and federal ministers to advocate for mental health resources and to push for a conversation around a health facility in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Leaders are also calling for a regional addictions treatment centre.

HospitalManitoba GovernmentNorthern ManitobaManitoba health careIsland LakesRed Sucker Lake First NationChief Sam Knott
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers