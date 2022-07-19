Manitoba pledges $3.4M to help train uncertified health-care aides

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it will help cover tuition costs to train uncertified health-care aides already working in the public health system.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced $3.4 million for the plan Tuesday.

“Investing in further training for uncertified health-care aides working in our public health system will improve health outcomes for older Manitobans,” Gordon said in a release.

Gordon said eligible uncertified health-care aides working throughout the province can apply for tuition support over the coming year, starting with an initial intake of roughly 120 students.

The course will be offered part-time over 24 weeks with a mix of virtual and in-person learning, according to the province.

The province estimates there are currently 850 uncertified health-care aides working in Manitoba.

Uncertified health-care aides were first hired in 2020, the province says, following a one-week training course, to support residents living in personal care homes during the pandemic.

Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen said the training will give the workers the chance to become certified and give them the necessary industry credential to become permanent, long-term employees.

