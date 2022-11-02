Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit urges residents to get flu shot

Send this page to someone via email

With fall upon us, flu season has also arrived, prompting the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to remind residents to get their flu shots.

After two seasons with low flu rates, health officials say the level of immunity is lower than normal.

“This year, it is critical that everyone eligible gets the annual flu shot,” said Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU associate medical officer of health.

“Low rates of influenza during the past two seasons means our immunity against the flu virus is lower than usual. Coupled this year with reduced public health measures like masking and social distancing, we are anticipating it may be a more severe flu season.”

The health unit said vaccination against seasonal influenza remains the most effective way to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of the disease and can help to reduce the chances individuals will need medical attention or hospitalization.

With ongoing COVID-19 activity in the community, the health unit is also recommending the flu vaccine to help manage the health-care system’s capacity and to ensure there is care for those who need it.

“Some individuals are more vulnerable to serious complications and hospitalization from the flu and are encouraged to get the flu shot as soon as possible,” Dr. Lee said.

Those considered at higher risk for influenza include:

individuals who are pregnant

people who are residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities

people 65 years of age and older

all children six months to four years of age

Indigenous Peoples

adults or children six months of age and over with chronic health conditions

health-care providers

Health officials also say people who work with swine, poultry, or in an animal shelter should also get the flu shot as early as possible to prevent the spreading of flu between humans and animals.

The flu shot is now available free of charge to all residents over the age of six months through primary care providers and at local pharmacies for those two years of age and older.

For those at higher risk, the influenza vaccine is also available in other settings such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, some workplaces, hospitals, and community health centres.

For more information about influenza and getting the flu shot, visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.