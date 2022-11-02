OPP seek man on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent GTA, Cambridge, Manitoulin Island

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s ROPE squad is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Lascel Tyndale, who is currently serving a sentence of two years and 11 months, is wanted for a parole violation.

Police say the 23-year-old is about six feet four inches tall, weighs around 196 pounds (89 kilograms), has black hair (possibly in corn rows) and brown eyes.

He has been known to frequent many areas across the province including Toronto, Milton, Cambridge, Sudbury, Wikwemikong First Nation and Manitoulin Island area.

Police say he is behind bars due to a large list of drug and weapons charges.

Provincial police say anyone with information can call the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.