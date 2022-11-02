Menu

Crime

OPP seek man on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent GTA, Cambridge, Manitoulin Island

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 9:23 am
Lascal Tyndale. View image in full screen
Lascal Tyndale. OPP

The OPP’s ROPE squad is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Lascel Tyndale, who is currently serving a sentence of two years and 11 months, is wanted for a parole violation.

Read more: OPP warn public, seeks offender who breached release conditions

Police say the 23-year-old is about six feet four inches tall, weighs around 196 pounds (89 kilograms), has black hair (possibly in corn rows) and brown eyes.

He has been known to frequent many areas across the province including Toronto, Milton, Cambridge, Sudbury, Wikwemikong First Nation and Manitoulin Island area.

Police say he is behind bars due to a large list of drug and weapons charges.

Provincial police say anyone with information can call the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

OPP Toronto crime Cambridge news Canada-Wide Warrant Cambridge crime Toronto News Manitoulin Island OPP ROPE Squad OPP news Sudbury news Milton news Sudbury crime Wikwemikong First Nation
