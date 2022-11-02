Violent altercation involving possible neighbours leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Quebec

See more sharing options

A violent altercation involving several people, possibly neighbours, has left one person dead and two injured after a fight broke out Tuesday evening in a Quebec residence.

Two men, suspected have been arrested according to The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ).

Police were altered after receiving a 911 call at around 9 p.m.

When they arrived at the residence located on chemin Sainte-Foy, in the Saint-Sacrement district, the officers claim a man in his thirties was found dead at the scene.

His body showed signs of violence.

An man in his forties and a woman in her fifties sustained injured in the violent event.

Officials said there was fear for their lives, early Wednesday morning.

Investigators from the SPVQ’s major crimes unit began their work to determine what exactly happened and to determine the involvement of each of person.

Forensic identification technicians, members of the canine unit and SPVQ patrol officers were also on site on Wednesday.

A mobile SPVQ command post has been deployed near the residence.