Crime

75-year-old man dies after Dollard-des-Ormeaux house fire

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 7:04 am
SPVM View image in full screen
A 75-year-old man has died in hospital, succumbing to his injuries after a fire broke out in a home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Monday evening. The Canadian Press

A 75-year-old man has died in hospital, succumbing to his injuries after a fire broke out in a home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Monday evening.

Fire officials were called to the two-storey bungalow on Paris street shortly after 5:20 p.m.

Trending Now

The man was rescued from the burning home before fire officials tamed the blaze.

The victim was sent to hospital in what first responders described as a critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The investigation has been transferred to the arson squad of Montreal police.

