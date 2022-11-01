Man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck in southwest Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in the southwest borough of Montreal early Tuesday.

At around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was made reporting an injured man on St-Augustin Street near Ste-Émilie Street.

According to Montreal police, the truck was turning from Ste-Émilie north onto St-Augustin when it hit the man, who was already lying on the ground.

“What we know is that the person was already lying on the ground,” said SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim.

“Why? How? That is what we will be looking at now. We will be looking at local surveillance cameras to see if they can tell us more.”

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man, was not injured.

Street closures in the area were in effect as investigators analyzed the scene.