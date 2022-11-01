Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after hit by pickup truck in southwest Montreal

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 8:59 am
Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck early Tuesday morning. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in the southwest borough of Montreal early Tuesday.

At around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was made reporting an injured man on St-Augustin Street near Ste-Émilie Street.

According to Montreal police, the truck was turning from Ste-Émilie north onto St-Augustin when it hit the man, who was already lying on the ground.

“What we know is that the person was already lying on the ground,” said SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim.

Trending Now

“Why? How? That is what we will be looking at now. We will be looking at local surveillance cameras to see if they can tell us more.”

Read more: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing street in Montreal’s east end, police say

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man, was not injured.

Street closures in the area were in effect as investigators analyzed the scene.

