Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian fatally struck crossing street in Montreal’s east end, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 10:45 am
Montreal police say the man's death was confirmed at the hospital. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the man's death was confirmed at the hospital. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 32-year-old man died following a collision with a motorist in Montreal’s east end Tuesday evening.

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Hochelaga Street in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the street at the corner of De La Salle Street, according to police. Investigators say he was thrown to the ground after being struck by a driver heading east.

Read more: Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting in downtown Montreal

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say the driver was not injured, but treated for shock at the scene.

Collision investigators were brought to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances behind the fatal incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation is continuing, but speed could possibly be a factor in this event,” said police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Montreal Police tagMontreal traffic tagMontreal police investigation tagHochelaga-Maisonneuve tagMontreal road safety tagMontreal Pedestrians tagMontreal east end tagMontreal pedestrian struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers