Pedestrian fatally struck crossing street in Montreal’s east end, police say

A 32-year-old man died following a collision with a motorist in Montreal’s east end Tuesday evening.

Montreal police say the collision occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Hochelaga Street in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the street at the corner of De La Salle Street, according to police. Investigators say he was thrown to the ground after being struck by a driver heading east.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the driver was not injured, but treated for shock at the scene.

Collision investigators were brought to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances behind the fatal incident.

“The investigation is continuing, but speed could possibly be a factor in this event,” said police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise