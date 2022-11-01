Menu

Crime

Social workers supporting east Toronto school community after shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead after shooting outside Toronto school, police say'
1 dead after shooting outside Toronto school, police say
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto school was placed into lockdown and one person was killed on Monday. Brittany Rosen has the latest.

TORONTO — Social workers and security guards are offering support to students and staff after a shooting outside a Toronto high school left one person dead, the board said Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to reports of shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute around 3:20 p.m. on Monday. The victim, who police have identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 15-year-old boy found with gunshot wounds was also taken to hospital and police say he’s in stable condition.

Read more: Teen killed in shooting outside Toronto high school identified

Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird said the board is working with Toronto police to confirm whether the two victims were students at the school.

He said social workers were at the school on Tuesday to speak with staff members and students.

“If there’s something that was required, in addition to that, we do have, obviously, relationships with community supports,” he said.

“Our TDSB social workers are at the school, open and available to speak with any staff or students.”

Read more: 1 teen dead, 1 injured after shooting in front of Toronto high school: police

Bird said TDSB security guards were also at the school as well as Toronto police.

“We wanted to make sure that security was there, not only to make people feel safer, but just out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

“They’ll stay for as long as needed.”

Police have described the suspect in the shooting as a boy in his teens.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to contact them.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingTPSTDSBToronto District School BoardToronto high schoolWoburn Collegiate Institute
© 2022 The Canadian Press

