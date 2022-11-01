RCMP charge man after he allegedly pointed gun during Innisfail bar fight

Police arrested a man after he’s alleged to have pointed a gun during a bar fight in Innisfail.
On Sunday, Innisfail RCMP received a report of a bar patron uttering threats. RCMP said after the man got into a fight at the bar, the “suspect left and returned with a firearm, pointing it at staff and uttering threats.”
The next day, police arrested 24-year-old Landon David Aris of Red Deer County. Mounties also obtained a search warrant for Aris’ home where police said they seized multiple firearms.
Aris is charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The man appeared before a justice of the peace where he was released on conditions.
Aris will appear in court on Nov. 16 in Red Deer.
