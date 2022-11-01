Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP charge man after he allegedly pointed gun during Innisfail bar fight

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 12:39 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP

Police arrested a man after he’s alleged to have pointed a gun during a bar fight in Innisfail.

On Sunday, Innisfail RCMP received a report of a bar patron uttering threats. RCMP said after the man got into a fight at the bar, the “suspect left and returned with a firearm, pointing it at staff and uttering threats.”

The next day, police arrested 24-year-old Landon David Aris of Red Deer County. Mounties also obtained a search warrant for Aris’ home where police said they seized multiple firearms.

Read more: Brooks RCMP looking for suspects who allegedly robbed 10-year-old boy

Aris is charged with pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The man appeared before a justice of the peace where he was released on conditions.

Aris will appear in court on Nov. 16 in Red Deer.

Click to play video: 'Missing Wetaskiwin man found dead, warrant issued for alleged killer'
Missing Wetaskiwin man found dead, warrant issued for alleged killer
RCMPAlberta RCMPAlberta crimeInnisfailInnisfail RCMPInnisfail barInnisfail bar fightLandon David Aris
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers