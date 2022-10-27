Menu

Crime

Brooks RCMP looking for suspects who allegedly robbed 10-year-old boy

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 27, 2022 4:38 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. Brooks RCMP is looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed a 10-year-old boy on Oct. 24. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. Brooks RCMP is looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed a 10-year-old boy on Oct. 24. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

Brooks RCMP is looking for three suspects after a 10-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted on Oct. 24.

At around 8 p.m. on Upland Road, three male suspects allegedly assaulted the boy. RCMP did not give an age range of the three suspects. Police said the suspects have light skin and were all wearing dark clothing.

Read more: 4 people arrested in Brooks, Alta., following $46,000 drug bust: ALERT

During the assault, one attacker produced a knife. The victim was left with minor injuries and his phone was stolen.

Brooks RCMP wants residents of the area to check their surveillance camera footage and to contact the Brooks detachment at 403-362-5535 with any information. Those looking to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

