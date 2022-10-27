Brooks RCMP looking for suspects who allegedly robbed 10-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Brooks RCMP is looking for three suspects after a 10-year-old boy was robbed and assaulted on Oct. 24.

At around 8 p.m. on Upland Road, three male suspects allegedly assaulted the boy. RCMP did not give an age range of the three suspects. Police said the suspects have light skin and were all wearing dark clothing.

During the assault, one attacker produced a knife. The victim was left with minor injuries and his phone was stolen.

Brooks RCMP wants residents of the area to check their surveillance camera footage and to contact the Brooks detachment at 403-362-5535 with any information. Those looking to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.