Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen faces attempt to commit murder charge after shooting at N.S. party

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 1'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

RCMP say they have charged a teenager with an attempt to commit murder after a shooting at a party in Cole Harbour, N.S.

On Sunday, police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested after two teens were shot at on Sedgemoor Court, where about 20 to 30 people were gathered outside at around 12:40 a.m.

The two 15-year-olds suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said in a Tuesday release that one victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, while the other was treated at the scene and released.

Trending Now

Read more: Police investigate after $35,000 theft from N.S. volunteer fire department

The suspect was arrested at around 2 a.m. the same morning.

“Investigators have since learned that the shooting occurred over an argument the three youths were having,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement

The 17-year-old is facing 10 charges related to firearms, assault and an attempt to commit murder.

He is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Nov. 3.

HalifaxNova Scotia RCMPHalifax ShootingTeen ArrestedTeen shootingCole Harbour ShootingCole harbour partyParty shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers