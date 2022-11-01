Teen faces attempt to commit murder charge after shooting at N.S. party

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they have charged a teenager with an attempt to commit murder after a shooting at a party in Cole Harbour, N.S.

On Sunday, police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested after two teens were shot at on Sedgemoor Court, where about 20 to 30 people were gathered outside at around 12:40 a.m.

The two 15-year-olds suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said in a Tuesday release that one victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, while the other was treated at the scene and released.

The suspect was arrested at around 2 a.m. the same morning.

“Investigators have since learned that the shooting occurred over an argument the three youths were having,” read the release.

The 17-year-old is facing 10 charges related to firearms, assault and an attempt to commit murder.

He is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Nov. 3.