Teen killed in shooting outside Toronto high school identified

The teenage boy killed in a shooting outside of a high school in Toronto Monday afternoon has been identified.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier died in hospital after he was shot in front of of Woburn Collegiate Institute, located in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

Police were called to the school at around 3:22 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures on Guerrier.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. His death marks the city’s 59th homicide of 2022.

A second victim — a 15-year-old boy — went to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

View image in full screen Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, 18, was shot and killed on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police

He was then rushed to another hospital and is now in stable condition.

Officers haven’t said if the victims were students at Woburn Collegiate Institute.

Police said the suspect was described as a boy in his teens with a thin build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of it is being asked to contact investigators.