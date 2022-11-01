Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen killed in shooting outside Toronto high school identified

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: '1 dead after shooting outside Toronto school, police say'
1 dead after shooting outside Toronto school, police say
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto school was placed into lockdown and one person was killed on Monday. Brittany Rosen reports.

The teenage boy killed in a shooting outside of a high school in Toronto Monday afternoon has been identified.

Toronto police said 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier died in hospital after he was shot in front of of Woburn Collegiate Institute, located in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

Police were called to the school at around 3:22 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Read more: 1 teen dead, 1 injured after shooting in front of Toronto high school: police

Officers arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures on Guerrier.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. His death marks the city’s 59th homicide of 2022.

A second victim — a 15-year-old boy — went to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, 18, was shot and killed on Monday. View image in full screen
Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, 18, was shot and killed on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police

He was then rushed to another hospital and is now in stable condition.

Trending Now

Officers haven’t said if the victims were students at Woburn Collegiate Institute.

Police said the suspect was described as a boy in his teens with a thin build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage of it is being asked to contact investigators.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting on Monday afternoon. Enzo Arimini / Global News
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto shootingToronto school shootingWoburn Collegiate InstituteJefferson Peter Shardeley GuerrierToronto high school shootingWoburn Collegiate Institute shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers