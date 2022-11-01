Hamilton’s Catholic school board to close should CUPE strike, public board to stay open

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Catholic school board says it will close schools Friday should education workers take strike action.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) said it would close its doors Friday due to “the health and safety and well-being” of students and staff.

“In the meantime, we are working with our child care providers, transportation operators, third party leases, and community partners on contingency plans,” said chair Pat Daly and director of education David Hansen in the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the city’s largest school board says it will operate amid any work stoppage to “not cause further learning disruption for students.”

In a statement on Sunday, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Dawn Danko said the entity is planning “contigency measures” to keep schools open.

“Our priority continues to be student achievement, well-being, and safety. We remain committed to reaching fair, negotiated local agreements while maintaining positive long-term relationships with all staff,” Danko said in a release.

Some 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are set to walk off the job Friday in a spat over contract negotiations with the Ministry of Education.

The union gave its five-day notice of strike action on Sunday, saying its workers — who include education assistants, caretakers, and school secretaries — would strike if a deal with the Ontario government could not be reached.

The province responded by tabling legislation Monday that, if passed, would make Friday’s strike illegal. Workers found guilty of illegal strike action could be fined up to $4,000 per person.

Despite the new legislation, which MPPs convened at 5 a.m. Tuesday to debate, CUPE has vowed to go ahead with its planned strike. The union has said it will help members with potential fines.

The walkout would leave school boards across the province without a range of education workers, including administration staff, librarians, early childhood educators and custodians.

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) said in a statement on Sunday it would keep elementary schools open in a strike using “an alternate schedule of in-person and remote learning.”

Secondary schools (Grades 9-12) would also continue to be open for in-person learning for all students each day.

Niagara’s two largest school boards are taking a wait-and-see approach, telling parents in letters that they would be waiting to see what transpires in the next few days before making a decision for Friday.

— with files from Isaac Cullen and the Canadian Press