The Greater Toronto Area school boards that will be closed Friday amidst CUPE strike threat

Send this page to someone via email

As unionized education workers and the Ford government career toward strike action on Friday, school boards are putting contingency plans in place.

On Sunday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) issued the province with a five-day notice of its plans to strike as contract negotiations stalled.

The government responded the next day by tabling legislation to enforce a contract on CUPE members and outlaw any strike action.

The bill is set to be fast-tracked through the Ontario legislature and in place by Friday. It includes potential fines for education workers who strike.

Despite the proposed legislation, CUPE said Monday it would continue with its proposed strike.

Story continues below advertisement

The walkout would leave school boards across the province without a range of education workers, including administration staff, librarians, early childhood educators and custodians.

2:44 Ford government tables legislation to impose contract on CUPE

Here are the boards in the Greater Toronto Area that have said classrooms will close if CUPE workers go on strike:

Toronto District School Board

In a statement on Monday, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said it would close its classrooms in light of CUPE’s plans to strike.

“The Board will have no option but to close all schools for in person learning for all students on Friday November 4, 2022,” TDSB said in a statement.

Third-party child care operators that are located inside TDSB schools will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., but EarlyON Child and Family Centres will be closed. Recreation programs will also not operate.

Story continues below advertisement

TDSB said all school permits will be cancelled Friday.

Read more: Toronto District School Board set to close Friday as CUPE strike looms

Toronto Catholic District School Board

On Sunday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said it would be forced to close Friday if CUPE proceeded with its planned strike action.

“We understand that this news is difficult and may be the source of stress among families and their children, particularly after the circumstances during the pandemic,” TCDSB’s statement read.

Permits will be cancelled if schools close and Saturday classes will also be cancelled, TCDSB said. All special events and excursions are off for the duration of the strike.

The board has not yet announced its child care plans.

Read more: Toronto Catholic school board to close if education workers strike

Durham Catholic District School Board

After a special meeting on Monday, the Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB) said — if a strike goes ahead — all its schools will close.

“Families should not send their child(ren) to school on Friday if there is a full withdrawal of services,” an update from the board said.

Story continues below advertisement

Child care programs for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children who are already enrolled will continue. Before- and after-school programs under EarlyON will be closed, DCDSB said.

Yet to confirm plans

The following school boards have issued statements saying they have not finalized plans for Friday yet.