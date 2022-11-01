The Greater Toronto Area school boards that will be closed Friday amidst CUPE strike threat

As unionized education workers and the Ford government career toward strike action on Friday, school boards are putting contingency plans in place.
On Sunday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) issued the province with a five-day notice of its plans to strike as contract negotiations stalled.
The government responded the next day by tabling legislation to enforce a contract on CUPE members and outlaw any strike action.
Read more: CUPE to stage provincewide protest Friday in response to Ontario’s ban on strike
The bill is set to be fast-tracked through the Ontario legislature and in place by Friday. It includes potential fines for education workers who strike.
Despite the proposed legislation, CUPE said Monday it would continue with its proposed strike.
The walkout would leave school boards across the province without a range of education workers, including administration staff, librarians, early childhood educators and custodians.
Here are the boards in the Greater Toronto Area that have said classrooms will close if CUPE workers go on strike:
Toronto District School Board
In a statement on Monday, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said it would close its classrooms in light of CUPE’s plans to strike.
“The Board will have no option but to close all schools for in person learning for all students on Friday November 4, 2022,” TDSB said in a statement.
Third-party child care operators that are located inside TDSB schools will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., but EarlyON Child and Family Centres will be closed. Recreation programs will also not operate.
TDSB said all school permits will be cancelled Friday.
Toronto Catholic District School Board
On Sunday, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said it would be forced to close Friday if CUPE proceeded with its planned strike action.
“We understand that this news is difficult and may be the source of stress among families and their children, particularly after the circumstances during the pandemic,” TCDSB’s statement read.
Permits will be cancelled if schools close and Saturday classes will also be cancelled, TCDSB said. All special events and excursions are off for the duration of the strike.
The board has not yet announced its child care plans.
Durham Catholic District School Board
After a special meeting on Monday, the Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB) said — if a strike goes ahead — all its schools will close.
“Families should not send their child(ren) to school on Friday if there is a full withdrawal of services,” an update from the board said.
Child care programs for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children who are already enrolled will continue. Before- and after-school programs under EarlyON will be closed, DCDSB said.
Yet to confirm plans
The following school boards have issued statements saying they have not finalized plans for Friday yet.
- York Region District School Board
- Durham District School Board
- Peel District School Board
