Politics

Ontario tables bill to avert education worker strike, impose contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'CUPE serves province with strike notice for Ontario education workers'
CUPE serves province with strike notice for Ontario education workers
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 30) CUPE, the union representing 55,000 education workers, has served the Ontario Ministry of Education with a notice it plans to strike by Friday. Ahmar Khan reports.

Ontario has introduced legislation to impose a contract on education workers and avert a strike that’s set to start Friday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the bill is part of the government’s “unyielding” commitment to keep kids in the classroom.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers, has given notice that it intends to stage a full strike on Friday.

Read more: Ford government to table legislation to impose contract on education sector union

The government had been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, and Lecce says the new deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

He says kids faced disruption in schools with teacher job action three years ago, which was then followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lecce says nothing should stand in the way of a kid’s right to learn.

The union says it will be looking at every avenue to fight the legislation.

OntarioDoug FordEducationFord governmentOntario schoolsOntario EducationCUPEStephen LecceOntario education workersOntario education workers strike
© 2022 The Canadian Press

