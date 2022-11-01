Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians at record high credit card debt as inflation remains hot: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2022 7:20 am
Click to play video: 'What You Need to Know About New Credit Card Surcharge'
What You Need to Know About New Credit Card Surcharge
WATCH: What You Need to Know About New Credit Card Surcharge – Oct 14, 2022

A new survey says Canadians are leaning more heavily on credit cards amid persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

Equifax Canada’s consumer survey released Tuesday found the average credit card balance held by Canadians was at a record high of $2,121 by the end of September.

Equifax says average non-mortgage debt was $21,188, returning to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2020.

Read more: Inflation, interest rates, recession? Poll finds these Canadians are worrying the most

Canadians are feeling less secure in their financial outlook than last year, and more than half are worried about paying regular bills like rent, utilities or insurance – especially adults aged 65 and older.

More than half of Canadians surveyed said they have a lot of anxiety about their personal debt levels.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: TELUS to add credit card surcharge as restrictions lift'
Consumer Matters: TELUS to add credit card surcharge as restrictions lift

Equifax Canada’s Julie Kuzmic says the previous average credit card balance high was during the fourth quarter of 2019, at $2,118.

She says average credit card debt fell during the pandemic, but credit card utilization has now increased for six consecutive quarters.

“Credit card usage is reaching historic highs,” said Kuzmic in a statement Tuesday.

She said that increased credit card usage will be a “slippery slope” for some, as debt may be harder to pay back in the current economic environment.

More than half of respondents said they are looking for deals at the grocery store more than last year, or cutting back on grocery shopping altogether.

Canada NewsCanadian EconomyCanada inflationCredit CardsInterest rate hikeinflation CanadaEquifaxCanada Interest RateInterest rate Canadacredit card debt CanadaCanada credit card debtcredit card balanceequifax survey
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers