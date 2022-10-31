‘Significant’ gas leak in northeast Calgary spurs evacuation of several homes: CFD

Send this page to someone via email

A natural gas leak in northeast Calgary on Monday night prompted fire officials to evacuate a number of homes and to close off some area roads.

The Calgary Fire Department said its personnel along with ATCO staff were called to the leak in the 100 block of Tarawood Lane N.E. at about 7 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the process of evacuating 26 homes began with transit buses being brought in nearby to keep people warm.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a CFD official told Global News the leak was located at the corner of Taravista Drive N.E. and Tarawood Lane N.E.

He said a two-inch natural gas line was believed to have been punctured during construction work. The official added that ATCO was bringing in heavy machinery to try and reach the source of the leak.

“It is a significant leak,” Batt. Chief Paul Frederick said. “(It is a) challenge shutting the gas off.”

Frederick noted that a CFD hazmat team was also dispatched to the area to help with the situation.

View image in full screen A natural gas leak in northeast Calgary on Monday night prompted fire officials to evacuate a number of homes and to close off some area roads. Global News

Taradale School, located at 170 Taravista Dr. N.E., is where evacuees were told to go if they need shelter.

More to come…