Gas leak prompts Wednesday morning road closure in SE Edmonton

Edmonton police said a gas leak has pushed them to close a road in Edmonton’s southeast.

According to a news release Wednesday morning, ATCO gas is making repairs along Ellerslie Road SW.

Motorists should avoid 17 Street SW to 34 Street SW, along with both northbound and southbound lanes of 34 Street SW at the intersection of Ellerslie Road SW, police said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.