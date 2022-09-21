Menu

Gas leak prompts Wednesday morning road closure in SE Edmonton

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 8:53 am
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle in winter. Global News

Edmonton police said a gas leak has pushed them to close a road in Edmonton’s southeast.

According to a news release Wednesday morning, ATCO gas is making repairs along Ellerslie Road SW.

Motorists should avoid 17 Street SW to 34 Street SW, along with both northbound and southbound lanes of 34 Street SW at the intersection of Ellerslie Road SW, police said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

 

