Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man riding e-scooter suffers ‘significant’ injuries in Kelowna, B.C. hit and run

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Interior Health reminds e-scooter users to practice safe riding'
Interior Health reminds e-scooter users to practice safe riding
Health officials said 2021 data suggests an increase in the number of scooter-related injuries as compared with the previous five years – Jul 23, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to witnesses after a Saturday afternoon hit and run sent a 59-year-old man to the hospital.

Police said the man was riding an electric scooter in the Black Mountain neighbourhood of Kelowna when he collided with a vehicle.

The scooter operator remains in hospital after suffering what police described as “significant” injuries in the crash.

Read more: E-scooter injuries on the rise in the Okanagan

The incident occurred near the intersection of Lewis and Gardner roads at around 3:10 p.m., RCMP said.

Trending Now

Police only provided a limited description of the vehicle involved. RCMP said it is “smaller and possibly green in colour.”

Read more: London, Ont. committee endorses governing e-scooter use, rejects share systems

Story continues below advertisement

The detachment is urging the driver and any witnesses to come forward to the police.

Investigators would also be interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam video of the collision.

CrimeHit and RunKelowna RCMPKelowna Newse-scooterblack mountainElectric ScooterE-Scooter Hit and Run
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers