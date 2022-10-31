Man riding e-scooter suffers ‘significant’ injuries in Kelowna, B.C. hit and run

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to witnesses after a Saturday afternoon hit and run sent a 59-year-old man to the hospital.

Police said the man was riding an electric scooter in the Black Mountain neighbourhood of Kelowna when he collided with a vehicle.

The scooter operator remains in hospital after suffering what police described as “significant” injuries in the crash.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Lewis and Gardner roads at around 3:10 p.m., RCMP said.

Police only provided a limited description of the vehicle involved. RCMP said it is “smaller and possibly green in colour.”

Story continues below advertisement

The detachment is urging the driver and any witnesses to come forward to the police.

Investigators would also be interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam video of the collision.