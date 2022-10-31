Calgary police seek information on jersey-wearing break and enter suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for assistance to identify a pair of suspects they believe were involved in a residential break and enter in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Police believe that between 7 a.m. on July 16 and 3pm on July 20, two suspects broke into a home in the 500 block of 18 Avenue N.W. while the homeowners were away. Investigators believe the suspects took “several items” from the home.

The first suspect is described as being between 16 to 18 years old, about 6-feet tall, with a muscular build, brown hair and was last seen wearing a red sports-style jersey with black and yellow markings, and black knee-length shorts.

The second suspect is believed to be between 15 to 18 years old, about 5-feet-10 tall with a medium build, dark brown hair, wearing a cream-coloured baseball hat, red sports-style jersey with black and yellow markings that matched the first suspect’s jersey and black knee-length shorts.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the duo to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.