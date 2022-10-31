Menu

Crime

Teen arrested in connection with shooting at Kitchener high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 10:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police officers arrested a teen in connection to the shooting and charged them with numerous assault and weapon charges. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police officers arrested a teen in connection to the shooting and charged them with numerous assault and weapon charges. Getty Images

A Kitchener teen is facing numerous charges after a gun was fired outside of a high school on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to St. Mary’s High School on Block Line Road at around 2 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunfire.

When the officers reached the scene, police say their investigation showed that someone had fired a gun in the air during an argument outside of the school.

Trending Now

It was also soon discovered that blanks were fired.

Police believe it was a targeted incident but schools in the area were put on a hold-and-secure as officers conducted an investigation.

The following day, police say officers arrested a teen in connection with the shooting and laid several weapons charges, including assault with a weapon.

