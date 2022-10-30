Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for man who allegedly stabbed woman in the neck in Toronto schoolyard

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 10:26 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was stabbed in the neck in a Toronto schoolyard after an altercation.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around Danforth and Gledhill avenues on Oct. 19 just before 4 a.m.

A woman left an establishment in the area to visit a nearby schoolyard with her friends, according to police. A man from the same location allegedly also came to the school yard.

Trending Now

Read more: Woman in critical condition after ‘verbal argument turns physical’: Toronto police

The man stabbed the woman in the neck after a verbal altercation and fled the area, police said.

Toronto police said they believe the man goes by the name “Moe.” He is described as stocky build with short hair. He was wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark baseball hat and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeToronto StabbingDanforth AvenueGledhill Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers