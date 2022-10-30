Police search for man who allegedly stabbed woman in the neck in Toronto schoolyard

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was stabbed in the neck in a Toronto schoolyard after an altercation.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around Danforth and Gledhill avenues on Oct. 19 just before 4 a.m.

A woman left an establishment in the area to visit a nearby schoolyard with her friends, according to police. A man from the same location allegedly also came to the school yard.

The man stabbed the woman in the neck after a verbal altercation and fled the area, police said.

Toronto police said they believe the man goes by the name “Moe.” He is described as stocky build with short hair. He was wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark baseball hat and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.