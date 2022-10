See more sharing options

Toronto police say a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive at around 4:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a verbal argument turned physical and a woman was taken to hospital with injuries.

Paramedics said a young adult female was transported in life-threatening condition to hospital.

A portion of Danforth was closed for the investigation.

STABBING: *4:42am*Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive, @tps55Div. Verbal argument turned physical. Woman injured and transported to hospital. Road closures: Danforth Avenue, btwn Gledhill Ave and Oak Park Ave. #GO2032084 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 19, 2022