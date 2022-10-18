Menu

Crime

Person ‘actively shooting’ at officers in Scarborough, Toronto police say

By Isaac Callan & Tracy Tong Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 9:31 pm
"Shenley Road residents are being asked to shelter in their basements," police said. View image in full screen
"Shenley Road residents are being asked to shelter in their basements," police said. Enzo Arimini/Global News

Officers are on the scene of an active shooting in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, the force said it was responding to reports of an active shooting in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The tweet was issued at 8:45 p.m.

Read more: Police issue public safety alert after medication reported stolen in Toronto

Police said officers were on the scene and a subject inside a house on Shenley Road was “actively shooting” at them.

The public was advised to stay out of the area.

Toronto police did not provide additional information when contacted by Global News around 9 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in Toronto shooting: police

“Shenley Road residents are being asked to shelter in their basements,” police said in a follow-up tweet.

Sources told Global News the suspect has barricaded themselves inside a residence and Toronto police’s emergency task force was conducting negotiations.

The sources also said there had been no injuries as of 9:40 p.m.

More to come…

