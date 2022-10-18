Person ‘actively shooting’ at officers in Scarborough, Toronto police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officers are on the scene of an active shooting in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

In a tweet, the force said it was responding to reports of an active shooting in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The tweet was issued at 8:45 p.m.

Police said officers were on the scene and a subject inside a house on Shenley Road was “actively shooting” at them.

The public was advised to stay out of the area.

Toronto police did not provide additional information when contacted by Global News around 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shenley Road residents are being asked to shelter in their basements,” police said in a follow-up tweet.

Sources told Global News the suspect has barricaded themselves inside a residence and Toronto police’s emergency task force was conducting negotiations.

The sources also said there had been no injuries as of 9:40 p.m.

More to come…