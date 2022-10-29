Regina protesters form a ‘human chain’ in solidarity with Iranians

Send this page to someone via email

Calls for a revolution in Iran are burning hot all over the world. After holding protests across Canada last weekend, protesters made a human chain in Canadian cities Saturday, including in Regina.

The protest in Regina is part of a global movement, as the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran.

“What do we want? Regime change!”

Those were the words shouted by protesters on Albert Street Bridge on Saturday as many Iranians living in Regina are voicing their frustrations.

The protests in Iran were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after wearing an improper hijab.

Story continues below advertisement

Protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or head scarf for women, but quickly grew into calls for the downfall of the country’s theocracy. At least 270 people have been killed and 14,000 have been arrested in the protests that have swept over 125 Iranian cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Amongst the crowd in Regina, there was a common call for international governments, including Canada’s, to end any relationship they have with the Iranian Regime.

“They don’t have any shame to kill civilians, to kill kids,” a protester in Regina said. “More than 36 kids have been killed. We need international support to help us.”

Other people in the crowd shared a similar sentiment.

“The only thing we need from other governments is to not negotiate with the regime anymore. They don’t know anything about human rights,” said another protester.

“You always speak up in Canada and say every child matters and yes every child matters and Iranian children are not excluded from any others.”

Many protesters turned down the opportunity to speak on camera or share their names out of fear their families back in Iran would be in danger.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of local protesters have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the costs of billboards, posters, flyers and other forms of media to spread awareness. As of Saturday evening, $1,680 has been raised of the $5,000 goal.

Those at the protest hope awareness leads to changes in Iran.

“Our people are brave enough and our people are wise enough they can do whatever they want. They just want this regime to go away,” said a protester.