Iran protests: Families of Flight 752 form Canada-wide ‘human chain’ in solidarity

Protests are being held across Canada as the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran.

Scores of people lined stretches of Toronto’s main artery today chanting the name of Mahsa Amini, whose death after being detained by Iran’s morality police in September has sparked worldwide protests.

At a midtown intersection on Yonge Street, several demonstrators held up pictures of loved ones who were among the 176 people killed on Jan. 8, 2020 when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

Arash Morattab, who lost his brother and sister-in-law in the crash, says all the victims of the Iranian regime are connected, and Canada must show its support by severing ties with the country.

Sara Ahmadi, whose common-law partner was killed, says the fight for justice is particularly resonant for all the Iranian women who continue to be denied freedom.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims is organizing similar “human chain” protests around the world, including major Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax and Ottawa.