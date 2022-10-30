London, Ont. overnight parking restriction returns Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is reminding drivers that starting Nov. 1, parking is again restricted on city streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers will need to register their car to park overnight on most city streets as part of the Overnight Parking Pass program.

Between Nov. 1 and April 30, each vehicle license plate can receive up to 15 free overnight parking passes.

Londoners can get these passes online or by phone at 519-661-4537 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Vehicles parked without a valid pass may be ticketed.

Story continues below advertisement

Commercial vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles or oversized vehicles are not eligible to receive the passes.

The City says a message will be posted on its overnight parking registry and its social media platforms on days with heavy snow. Passes will not be valid during those times.