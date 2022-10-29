Menu

Fire

1 man taken to hospital after St. Albert house fire

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 1:16 pm
The remains of a St. Albert house that burned down early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
The remains of a St. Albert house that burned down early Sunday morning. Global News/Mikaela Henschel

One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a house fire in St. Albert early Saturday morning. Fire crews believe the man to be the homeowner of the house that is considered a total loss.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 5 a.m. to the house at 45 Kingsdale Cres.

Trending Now

St. Albert fire platoon chief Greg Pollon said wind was a big factor, as it blew the fire over to the neighbouring house, which suffered exterior damage.

The fire is under control, however fire crews remain on the ground. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

