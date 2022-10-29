1 man taken to hospital after St. Albert house fire

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a house fire in St. Albert early Saturday morning. Fire crews believe the man to be the homeowner of the house that is considered a total loss.

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 5 a.m. to the house at 45 Kingsdale Cres.

St. Albert fire platoon chief Greg Pollon said wind was a big factor, as it blew the fire over to the neighbouring house, which suffered exterior damage.

The fire is under control, however fire crews remain on the ground. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.