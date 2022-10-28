Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Eight Vancouver restaurants tapped for coveted Michelin star rating

Eight Vancouver restaurants have joined the elite club of dining establishments around the world rated with a Michelin star.

The Michelin Guide unveiled the city’s inaugural ratings at a ceremony at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Thursday.

The guide currently rates restaurants in 60 cities or so on a scale of one to three stars, and is adding Canadian locations for the first time this year.

None of the Vancouver establishments achieved a coveted two- or three-star rating this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Whistler, Big White ranked among Top 5 ski resorts in North America

Two B.C. ski resorts are getting some international attention, courtesy of the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

Whistler was ranked the best ski resort in North America by Conde Nast readers and got a satisfaction score of 88.37.

Big White got a satisfaction score of 87.42, which made it second in Canada and fourth of 10 in North America.

Historic changes to B.C. child-welfare laws will remove barriers for Indigenous people

The changes will remove barriers for Indigenous people exercising jurisdiction over child and family services, the province explained.

B.C. is the first province in Canada to expressly recognize this inherent right within provincial legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

UBC rowing program marks 100 years of success

Launched in 1922, UBC’s program has produced rowers who have gone on to win 40 Olympic medals. Ned Pratt was the first in 1932.

The Second World War halted competition, but was followed by a dominating period that spanned a decade.

Police locate U-Haul used in brazen Surrey patio furniture thefts

Police in Surrey say they have located a U-Haul truck used in a series of patio furniture thefts in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood earlier this week.

RCMP confirmed they had also recovered the furniture stolen in a pair of thefts reported by Global News on Wednesday.