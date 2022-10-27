Menu

Entertainment

Whistler, Big White ranked among Top 5 ski resorts in North America

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 2:50 pm
Big White was voted one of the best resorts in Canada this week. View image in full screen
Big White was voted one of the best resorts in Canada this week. Courtesy: Big White

Two B.C. ski resorts are getting some international attention courtesy of the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

Whistler was ranked the best ski resort in North America by Conde Nast readers and got a satisfaction score of 88.37. Big White got a satisfaction score of  87.42, which made it the fourth of 10 in North America, and second for Canada.

It’s the second year Big White has made the list that included only two Canadian resorts this time around.

Click to play video: 'Ski resorts brace for possible labour shortage'
Ski resorts brace for possible labour shortage

“It’s an incredible accomplishment, especially after two seasons operating amidst a worldwide pandemic, for Big White Ski Resort to be recognized as one of the best resorts globally,” says Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president, Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“And it’s an accomplishment we really couldn’t have achieved without the dedicated team that keeps the resort running, our loyal season pass holders and locals, and the guests who visit us year-after-year because they truly love the resort.”

Condé Nast Traveler has a print readership of five million a month and 16 million unique users on its digital platforms.

For 35 years, the magazine has released its “Readers’ Choice Awards,” surveying hundreds of thousands of readers from across the world about their favourite hotels, spas, cities, and, of course, resorts.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

