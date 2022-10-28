Police locate U-Haul used in brazen Surrey patio furniture thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey say they have located a U-Haul truck used in a series of patio furniture thefts in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood earlier this week.

RCMP confirmed they had also recovered the furniture stolen in a pair of thefts reported by Global News on Wednesday.

Surrey resident Amanda Costa told Global News the thief rolled up to her home around 5 a.m. and backed the U-Haul into her driveway. The incident was captured on security video.

“He came on so slow, so casual. You could tell our house was targeted,” she said.

The thief walked up onto her front porch, making several trips back to the truck with chairs, cushions and tables as the family slept.

She posted about the incident on Facebook and later learned that several other homes in the neighbourhood had also been targeted.

Surrey RCMP confirmed it had been called to two complaints about patio furniture theft, one in the 7100 block of 190 Street and the other in the 18800 block of 68A Avenue.

Police said Friday that while they had located the truck, which had been reported stolen, and the furniture, investigators had not arrested or identified a suspect.