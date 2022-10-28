Menu

Crime

1 dead after daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 4:08 pm
One person has died following a shooting near Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
One person has died following a shooting near Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 28, 2022. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting during the day in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth and Donlands avenue at around 3:15 p.m. Friday for reports that a person had been shot.

Police said a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect had fled the area but police did not release a suspect description.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting at indoor soccer field

“There is a significant police presence in the area,” police tweeted.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

