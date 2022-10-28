1 dead after daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting during the day in the city’s east end.
Emergency crews were called to Danforth and Donlands avenue at around 3:15 p.m. Friday for reports that a person had been shot.
Police said a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect had fled the area but police did not release a suspect description.
“There is a significant police presence in the area,” police tweeted.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.
