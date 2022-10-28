1 dead after daylight shooting in Toronto’s east end

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting during the day in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth and Donlands avenue at around 3:15 p.m. Friday for reports that a person had been shot.

Police said a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect had fled the area but police did not release a suspect description.

“There is a significant police presence in the area,” police tweeted.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

View image in full screen One person has died following a shooting near Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 28, 2022. Tyler Thornley / Global News

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Danforth Av + Donlands Av

– Police are on scene investigating

– A male has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– This is now a homicide investigation

– There is a significant police presence in the area

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO2099784

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2022