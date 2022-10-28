Menu

Crime

Police arrest three men after robbery reported at Kitchener pharmacy

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 1:50 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Three men from Kitchener are facing charges in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the pharmacy in the area of Weber Street East and Montgomery Road around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the trio went inside, held up batons, and demanded employees hand over narcotics.

They say no one was hurt and all three left the area in a vehicle.

Trending Now

Read more: Man robbed while waiting for meeting in Kitchener

The robbery unit and the emergency response unit were able to locate and arrest two of the suspects at another pharmacy in Dorchester.

The third suspect was later located and arrested with help from the OPP.

Two 24-year-olds and a 22-year-old are charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of suspected heroin.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be coming.

 

