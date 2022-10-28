OPP reveal identity of Guelph man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Erin

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have revealed the identity of the driver of the sedan who was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Erin.

Fifty-one-year-old Derek Sage of Guelph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the sedan collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Wellington Rd. 124 and Wellington Rd. 26 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

They say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

They are asking any witnesses including those with dash-cam footage to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.