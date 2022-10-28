Menu

Crime

Investigation underway in Saskatoon police fatal shooting

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 9:24 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Regina police have been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Saskatoon police officer. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team have been called in to investigate a fatal shooting that involved a Saskatoon police officer.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Avenue E North on Thursday night after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police said they entered a multi-unit residence and were confronted by an armed man when the fatal shooting occurred.

Trending Now

The Saskatoon Police Service has also requested two independent observers for the investigation.

