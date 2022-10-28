Investigation underway in Saskatoon police fatal shooting

See more sharing options

The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team have been called in to investigate a fatal shooting that involved a Saskatoon police officer.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Avenue E North on Thursday night after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police said they entered a multi-unit residence and were confronted by an armed man when the fatal shooting occurred.

The Saskatoon Police Service has also requested two independent observers for the investigation.