Investigation underway in Saskatoon police fatal shooting

The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team have been called in to investigate a fatal shooting that involved a Saskatoon police officer.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Avenue E North on Thursday night after receiving reports of shots being fired.
Police said they entered a multi-unit residence and were confronted by an armed man when the fatal shooting occurred.
The Saskatoon Police Service has also requested two independent observers for the investigation.
