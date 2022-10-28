Menu

Fatal collision between ATV and school bus: Oxford OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 8:07 am
OPP file photo. View image in full screen
OPP file photo. The Canadian Press

A two-vehicle collision involving an ATV and a school bus has turned fatal, according to Oxford OPP.

The collision on Highway 59, just north of Airport Road, Norwich Township, was reported Thursday at 3:40 p.m.

Read more: London, Ont. police charge man after theft of mayor’s ‘Chain of Office’

The lone occupant of the ATV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead. No injuries have been reported regarding any occupants on the school bus.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

OPP ask anyone with information or video to call 1-888-310-1122.

