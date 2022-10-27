London, Ont. police charge man after theft of mayor’s ‘Chain of Office’

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is facing charges after the mayor’s “Chain of Office” necklace was stolen earlier this week from City Hall.

Few details were available on the day of the reported theft, but police confirmed that on Wednesday, around 9:40 a.m., a man was seen leaving the building after concealing the historical necklace under his clothing.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify the man.

According to police, an extensive search was conducted over the course of the day and at 11:15 p.m., the man was located and arrested in the downtown core.

Police say the man was wearing the stolen chain at the time of his arrest.

Nicholas John Kelly, 33, of London, has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000.

Kelly was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.