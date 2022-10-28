Quebec man charged in phone scam targeting Toronto seniors

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they have charged a Quebec man with fraud in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.

Police allege that a group of callers contacted seniors over the phone, posing as relatives and lawyers.

They would make fraudulent claims and ask that the seniors send money to cover legal costs, police say.

Kevin Murenzi, a 24-year-old man from Quebec, was arrested Monday in the Lower Simcoe Street and Queens Quay West area.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000.