Crime

Quebec man charged in phone scam targeting Toronto seniors

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 7:55 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
Toronto police say they have charged a Quebec man with fraud in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.

Police allege that a group of callers contacted seniors over the phone, posing as relatives and lawyers.

They would make fraudulent claims and ask that the seniors send money to cover legal costs, police say.

Trending Now

Read more: ‘We didn’t think of it being not true’: Newmarket senior, wife out $100K after ‘grandparent scam’

Kevin Murenzi, a 24-year-old man from Quebec, was arrested Monday in the Lower Simcoe Street and Queens Quay West area.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

