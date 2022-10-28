Menu

Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry: Ex-Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly testifies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2022 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Ottawa’s deputy police chief says she didn’t agree with Sloly on action during convoy protests'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Ottawa’s deputy police chief says she didn’t agree with Sloly on action during convoy protests
WATCH: Ottawa's deputy police chief says she didn't agree with Sloly on action during convoy protests – Oct 20, 2022

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly will testify Friday at the public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear “Freedom Convoy” protesters.

Sloly resigned the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the legislation would be triggered in February.

Emergencies Act inquiry: CSIS evidence can be kept from public eye, commissioner rules

He resigned his post amid widespread criticism of the force’s handling of the protests, which clogged streets around Parliament Hill for three weeks, and as pressure mounted to remove the heavy trucks.

A summary of an interview Sloly did with the inquiry body ahead of his upcoming testimony shows he felt the force couldn’t have done anything differently.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Business official says former Ottawa police chief said he was ‘scared’'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Business official says former Ottawa police chief said he was ‘scared’

Sloly told the Public Order Emergency Commission he was faced with turmoil within police ranks, the police services board and city council.



The commission has spent the past week hearing from other senior police members, including the head of the Ontario Provincial Police, who says it was clear police in Ottawa were struggling with a plan to clear protesters.

